Back in 2014, I edited a series of lightly animated comics for Red Bull Music Academy on the occasion of a big festival it was putting on in Japan. Among the pieces was one by writer Gabe Soria, illustrator Dean Haspiel, colorist Allen Passalaqua, and letterer Vito Delsante. The subject was MF Doom, the larger-than-life rapper whose death was reported today. Here’s the comic, minus the animation:
Here’s a little more background on the comic: “MF Doom + DJ Krush + Comics + Manga”, plus bleedingcool.com had some beautiful behind-the-scenes images of Haspiel working at the time.