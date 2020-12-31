My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

RIP, MF Doom (1971-2020)

A 2014 comic I edited

December 31, 2020

Back in 2014, I edited a series of lightly animated comics for Red Bull Music Academy on the occasion of a big festival it was putting on in Japan. Among the pieces was one by writer Gabe Soria, illustrator Dean Haspiel, colorist Allen Passalaqua, and letterer Vito Delsante. The subject was MF Doom, the larger-than-life rapper whose death was reported today. Here’s the comic, minus the animation:

Here’s a little more background on the comic: “MF Doom + DJ Krush + Comics + Manga”, plus bleedingcool.com had some beautiful behind-the-scenes images of Haspiel working at the time.

