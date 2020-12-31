Being shut in for the majority of 2020 had some benefits, one of them being that for the first time since I founded this website at the tail end of 1996, I managed to write a post every single day. On some days I posted more than once, yielding a total of 478 posts over the course of the leap year’s 366 days (479 posts counting this one, come to think of it). The months of March and May were my most prolific, with 52 posts each, and July was my least (with 32).
Using Google Analytics, I sorted out the 10 most read posts of the year:
The Fjærlett, a beautiful audio feedback instrument designed by Oslo-based Kristoffer Gard Osen.
A highly sensitive microphone called the Geofón: “designed for seismic measurements, it can be used with regular field recording equipment to capture very faint vibrations in various materials and even soil.”
This post is only half a month old, but was clearly popular based on the subject: guitar adaptations of Aphex Twin’s music.
Visual code (in this case Pure Data) as a form of graphic notation, with a focus on the work of Fahmi Mursyid, who is based in Indonesia.
A small MIDI controller that Tom Whitwell of Music Thing Modular (based in London) prototyped with me in mind.
Portland, Oregon-based Patricia Wolf’s Cellular Chorus.
My advice when sharing your music via email in the hopes of getting press attention.
A short video I shot of the hum whose emanation from the Golden Gate Bridge has gained worldwide notoriety.
Video of a live ambient performance by Orbital Patterns (aka Michigan-based Abdul Allums)
Commemorating 2,000 days of Virginia-based cartoonist Todd Webb’s Daily Bleeps:
And as a side note, the most popular post associated with the Disquiet Junto music community (besides the FAQ, which isn’t new) was related to the Solitary Ensembles project, which teams up trios of geographically dispersed collaborators.