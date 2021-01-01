My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Hideki Umezawa’s Heightened Reality

A master at work

Hideki Umezawa’s “Nine Structures,” heard here in what’s listed as an excerpt, is sound design as music, real-world and percussive samples twisted this way and that, pushed against each other, set in opposition and plumbed for their comparative elements. There is clanging and breath, street noise and desperate fragility, all often within a split second. Even when items take time to transpire, in retrospect that time was several seconds at most. Things speed up and slow down with a composer’s sense of considered timing. It’s reality in a heightened state, the care of its craft self-evident throughout, a serious display of mastery.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/hideki-umezawa. More from Umezawa at instagram.com/hdkumzw.

Tags: , / Leave a comment ]

