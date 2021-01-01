Hideki Umezawa’s “Nine Structures,” heard here in what’s listed as an excerpt, is sound design as music, real-world and percussive samples twisted this way and that, pushed against each other, set in opposition and plumbed for their comparative elements. There is clanging and breath, street noise and desperate fragility, all often within a split second. Even when items take time to transpire, in retrospect that time was several seconds at most. Things speed up and slow down with a composer’s sense of considered timing. It’s reality in a heightened state, the care of its craft self-evident throughout, a serious display of mastery.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/hideki-umezawa. More from Umezawa at instagram.com/hdkumzw.