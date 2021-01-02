From the past week

▰ The final twist of 2020 was to, at the last minute, turn “doomscrolling” into a heartfelt communal activity celebrating Black artistry and hip-hop genius. RIP, MF Doom.

▰ Coulda sworn when I bought Brian Eno’s score to the Dieter Rams film (by mail order) on vinyl on Record Store Day that it was only gonna be on vinyl, and only for a limited time (as they say on TV), but now there’s a CD (my preferred format) due out.

▰ Pierre Cardin dies, and now I’ve got a 40-year-old song by Tom Waits in my head.

▰ Watched WarGames on New Year’s Eve. Didn’t recall it opens with Leo McGarry and Mr. Blonde as NORAD officers discussing pot horticulture, until they flub an ICBM test. I like to think McGarry went into politics, while Mr. Blonde washed out bitterly, then turned to violent crime.

▰ This morning’s early alarm clock (December 31): “A 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 4.35mi S of Muir Beach, CA.”

▰ Yesterday:

Whew, just one more day and 2020 is history. What could go wrong?

Today:

1. a pair of Bay Area earthquakes

2. MF Doom dead at age 49

3. ?

▰ Just a note about blogging habits: December 31, was the first time in 2020 that I looked at the Google Analytics for Disquiet.com.

▰ Confirmed my iPad’s face recognition doesn’t work when I have a gingerbread cookie dangling out of my mouth

▰ The green shoots of a new year are springing up. New Albion Records has announced that after a decade’s pause, it is starting up again. I’m ready for some Janice Giteck, Stuart Dempster, Ingram Marshall (Fog Tropes!) and so many other faves. New Albion was a huge part of my music education at the end of the previous millennium. (Found via Will Robin.)

▰ I’m on MeWe if that’s of interest (searchable by name).

▰ My Snares? Venetian.

My Porcini? Funki.

My Blaze? Just.

My Boys? Beastie.

My Knoll? Grassy.

My City? Naked.

My World? Under.

▰ Honk if you’ve taken your Nintendo DS out of a box for the first time in years and it’s still charged.

▰ Ambient music needs more trombones.

