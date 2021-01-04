The Touch label has posted this gorgeous, nine-minute footage of Claire M Singer performing an incredibly slow, and incredibly moving, performance on an organ at Union Chapel, London. It was recorded December 12, 2020. The organ dates from 1877. The piece’s overtones are so rich, you might think you hear Singer herself singing along. It starts quiet as can be, and builds from there, from a devotional whisper to a heavenly scream.
Video originally posted at Touch’s YouTube channel. More from Singer at clairemsinger.com.