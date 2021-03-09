This is a dream of a piece by Tobias Karlehag, whose “Spring” is an evershfting melodic line, supported by a shimmering sequence of ambient pads. The melody is quite brief and cyclical, and yet something about the accumulation of tones, the slight variations in permutations, the occasional appearance of what seem to be choral vocal samples, all adds up to something far more life-like than the individual parts might suggest. Throughout, Karlehag’s darts in and out of view, maintaining the balance, implementing small changes.
This is the latest video I’ve added to my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live performances of ambient music. Video originally posted at YouTube. More from Karlehag at tobiaskarlehag.tumblr.com.