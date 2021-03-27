From the past week

I do this manually each week, collating the tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet (which I think of as my public notebook) that I want to keep track of. For the most part, this means ones I initiated, not ones in which I directly responded to someone. I sometimes tweak them a bit here. Some tweets pop up on Disquiet.com sooner than I get around to collating them, so I leave them out of the weekly round-up. It’s usually personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. They’re here pretty much in chronological order. Looking back at the tweets makes the previous week seem both longer and shorter than it was. The cadence is a way to map how time progressed. The subjects are another map of the same territory.

▰ Began a dinner-time 20th-anniversary re-watch of the TV series Alias (2001-2006). Never finished the final season the first time around.

▰ This morning’s Gmail relief note: if I rename a folder/label, any rules I set up for filtering inbound email to it seems to continue to function.

▰ 8:01am sounds: dog barking several doors down; thud of car door being shut; another car’s tires responding to a driver’s sudden awareness of the stop sign at the corner; the house’s final creaks as it reaches furnace-enabled daytime temperature; no birds, no planes

▰ When you can’t seem to delete a hyphen and then you realize it’s a piece of dust on your laptop screen

▰ I don’t recall where I put my glasses before bed last night, but I do now recall that at the time it seemed like it was an unusual and creative option.

Update: under the couch

Current status: Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle”

Tired: My dog ate my homework

Wired: I lost my glasses

▰ Just said “My ear is salivating” out loud, and I’m alright with it.

▰ There’s a moment in the day when I start looking ahead to practicing guitar after dinner. It’s a good moment.

▰ Street music

▰ When many years ago I started to look into taking music lessons, first with piano false starts and, finally, four years ago, settling into guitar, I told myself if I could just play “All of Me” I’d be happy enough to do so for hours at a time. That has turned out to be true.

My favorite “finding a good music teacher” story: The piano teacher who during the trial lesson asked, in what was intended as a rhetorical question, “Which is more important, melody or harmony?” When I sat there quietly for some time, we both realized we were not a good match.

In contrast, on the first day, my guitar teacher asked, “Which guitar players do you like?” And I said, “I think you mean who do I wanna wish I could sound like in 40 years, and I’d say Jon Hassell, even though he plays trumpet.” And we were off to the (slow, steady) races.

▰ Fun fact: if you like drones and own a Stratocaster, all you have to do is turn the guitar on and the amp up.

Q: But what if you like drones that are a different pitch than 60 Hz? :-p (from Nathan Moody, @noisejockey)

A: I put a capo on the power line out front

▰ And, yes, we’re now 18 weeks from the 500th consecutive weekly Disquiet Junto project

▰ The haiku is, at Marcus Fischer’s suggestion, a structure we can apply to sound itself, and not just to words. This week the Disquiet Junto music community explores that potential, as these waveforms suggest:

▰ And on that note, have a good weekend, folks. Write something you hear. Listen to something you see. Tip those livestreamers, pay for some of that Bandcamp goodness, and why don’t you post something yourself, while you’re at it. (Oh, and wear a mask when out and about.)

By Marc Weidenbaum