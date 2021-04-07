Beautiful, nearly 12-minute live performance by Minneapolis-based Midera, playing Rhodes piano along with another bit of old-school hardware, the Sequential Prophet 10. Not surprisingly, the latter provides the lush, sustained pads, while the Rhodes provides a simple solo that occasionally emerges when the waves of the Prophet ease. According to the accompanying note, this is a sideways view because the other camera failed to record. Arguably the placidity of a single vantage is to the production’s benefit, even if it was achieved by accident.
