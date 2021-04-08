New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Hold Music

A mesostic

April 8, 2021
Sometimes it seems tHat
                the Only breaks we
                   aLlow ourselves
    are the ones we’D rather
                 had never
          happened. My instinct
   is to listen throUgh the 
                    Sound on the 
  other end of the lIne for
               some Clue, some presence.

By Marc Weidenbaum

