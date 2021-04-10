Satellite online social activity status report

It’s been recommended to me that on occasion I drop a note in the feed with a quick overview of where else I hang out online in public. This entry doesn’t quite count as quick, admittedly.

▰ I tweet weekdays at twitter.com/disquiet. I take weekends off. I usually note this at the end of Friday, because occasionally people get offended if I don’t reply to something on the weekend. Yes, Twitter can be a nightmare. I’ve found that with a couple simple tactics, it can be quite like it was way back when. First: mute words and accounts vigorously. Second: set your location to a country where you don’t understand the language or, for that matter, the characters in which that language is written, thus rendering the toxic Trends virtually innocuous. I consider Twitter my public notebook. I’ve recently made a habit of taking much of what I post there, collating it, and summarizing it here on Disquiet.com on Saturday mornings. I’m a strong believer in thinking twice before posting. Rereading at week’s end is the bookend of that approach: reflecting back.

▰ There’s at least one new image a week at instagram.com/dsqt, and sometimes quite a few more (/disquiet is taken up by someone who hasn’t posted since around 2012, so if you happen to know how I could trade out for that address, I’d appreciate it). To a degree, I sometimes think of Instagram like how I used to have a single image taped to my locker or to the door of my dorm room. One difference: my Instagram posts are almost always annotated. They also generally end up here on Disquiet.com.

▰ I spend a lot of time at youtube.com/disquiet, occasionally posting videos, regularly updating playlists (primarily my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live performance of ambient music). My main streaming music service is music.youtube.com. It comes free with my YouTube subscription, a worthwhile expense because it eliminates ads. The streaming music service has no apparent social component.

▰ My soundcloud.com/disquiet has an almost absurdly high 10,500 followers at this point, though my sense is a lot of those are dead and fake accounts, and in any case the company’s switch from /stream to /discover as the default landing page has, in my estimation, adversely affected the service. The Disquiet Junto projects largely happen there, primarily because that’s where they began, but also because Bandcamp doesn’t have a playlist function and YouTube (in addition to other issues) makes it just difficult enough to upload audio (in contrast with video) that it’s a hassle, almost certainly by design.

▰ A lot of my listening also happens on Bandcamp, so you can see what I’m listening to at bandcamp.com/disquiet, and if we follow each other we can keep abreast of such activities. It’s low-level social, and somewhat useful.

▰ There’s a great online discussion group called Lines at llllllll.co, where I spend a lot of time. If you make music, especially if digital tools mediate your creative process, I recommend the community. The Disquiet Junto projects have for a long time been co-hosted and co-posted there, at the invitation of one of the site’s founders, Brian Crabtree, of Monome Grid fame.

▰ That about covers it. My Facebook is mostly friends and family. I find I post less about my some of my interests on Facebook than I do on Twitter. As I’ve said previously: Facebook is where you realize how little you have in common with people you know and Twitter is where you realize how much you have in common with people you don’t know. My Reddit activity is curious, yet remains cursory. There are some Slacks, in particular the Disquiet Junto one, but most aren’t public in the primary sense of the word. Likewise, I’m on some Discords, as well. Other services intrigue me, haven’t become habitual, plus Keybase and Telegram for some specific projects. Ultimately, “social” is as much a function as a foundation. If you post regularly at a particular blog, then it’s social. GitHub is social. Email is social, etc. Above are just my main hangs.

By Marc Weidenbaum