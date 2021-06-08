The latest issue of The Wire, July 2021, is out, and it’s all about radio. I wrote a piece for it on musical instruments that have radio reception built in. I interviewed five instrument designers (Andre Goncalves at ADDAC in Lisbon on the ADDAC102, Joel Davel at Buchla in the San Francisco Bay Area on the 272e, Christian Zollner at KOMA in Berlin on the Field Kit, Piotr Raczynski at Polyend in Poland [can’t recall the city] on the Tracker, and Jens Rudberg at Teenage Engineering in Stockholm on the OP-1), plus three musicians (King Britt, Thomas Dimuzio, and Robin Rimbaud). I think this is the first time something I wrote for The Wire got mentioned on the cover.