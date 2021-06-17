The Assignment: Record a 20-second clip of the sounds of an insect that you yourself have invented.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

This project is the first of three that are being done over the course of as many months in collaboration with the 2021 Musikfestival Bern, which will be held in Switzerland from September 1 through 5 under the motto “schwärme” (“swarm”). For this reason, a German translation is provided below. We are working at the invitation of Tobias Reber, an early Junto participant, who is in charge of the educational activities of the festival. This is the third year in a row that the Junto has collaborated with Musikfestival Bern. Select recordings resulting from these three Disquiet Junto projects will be played and displayed throughout the festival.

There is just one step for this week’s project: Compose the sound of a single imaginary insect. The duration of the recording should be 20 seconds.

Background: There will be public display cases at the festival, and we may set up motion triggers that cause an insect sound to occur when people pass by. We will do so with signage explaining that it documents experimental insect life. The participants whose work is included will be listed by name.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0494” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0494” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0494-insect-menagerie/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto and #musikfestivalbern so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length of your finished track should be 20 seconds.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0494” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 494th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Insect Menagerie (The Assignment: Record a 20-second clip of the sounds of an insect that you yourself have invented) — at: https://disquiet.com/0494/

Thanks to Tobias Reber and Musikfestival Bern for collaboration on this project. More on the festival at:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

https://www.instagram.com/musikfestival_bern

https://www.facebook.com/musikfestivalbern

More on the Disquiet Junto at: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here: https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0494-insect-menagerie/

There’s also a Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

The image associated with this project is by dr_relling, and used thanks to Flickr and a Creative Commons license allowing editing (cropped with text added) for non-commercial purposes:

https://flic.kr/p/6RPmAq

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

. . .

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0494: Insect Menagerie

Die Aufgabe: Nimm einen 20-Sekunden-Clip mit den Geräuschen eines selbst erfundenen Insekts auf.

Dieses Projekt ist das erste von drei, die im Laufe von ebenso vielen Monaten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern 2021 durchgeführt werden, welches vom 1. bis 5. September in der Schweiz unter dem Motto “schwärme” stattfinden wird. Wir arbeiten auf Einladung von Tobias Reber, einem frühen Junto-Teilnehmer, der für die pädagogischen Aktivitäten des Festivals verantwortlich ist. Dies ist das dritte Jahr in Folge, in dem die Junto mit dem Musikfestival Bern zusammenarbeitet. Ausgewählte Aufnahmen, die aus diesen drei Disquiet Junto-Projekten entstehen, werden im Rahmen des Festivals gespielt und ausgestellt.

Für dieses erste Projekt gibt es nur einen Schritt: Komponiere den Klang eines einzigen imaginären Insekts. Die Dauer der Aufnahme sollte 20 Sekunden betragen.

Ein paar Hintergrundinformationen dazu: Das Festival wird öffentliche Schaukästen bespielen, und wir werden nach Möglichkeit Bewegungsauslöser aufstellen, die einen Ton auslösen wenn Leute vorbeigehen. Wir werden eine Beschilderung hinzufügen, die erklärt, dass hier experimentelle Insekten dokumentiert werden. Die Teilnehmer, deren Arbeit gezeigt wird, werden namentlich aufgeführt.

Sieben weitere wichtige Schritte wenn deine Komposition fertig ist:

Schritt 1: Verwende „disquiet0494“ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) im Namen deines Tracks.

Schritt 2: Falls deine Audio-Plattform Tags zulässt: stelle sicher dass du den Projekt-Tag „disquiet0450“ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) verwendest. Vor allem auf SoundCloud ist dies hilfreich um anschliessend eine Projekt-Playlist erstellen zu können.

Schritt 3: Lade deinen Track hoch. Es ist hilfreich, aber nicht zwingend, wenn du dazu SoundCloud verwendest.

Schritt 4: Poste deinen Track im folgenden Diskussions-Thread auf llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0494-insect-menagerie/

Schritt 5: Füge deinem Track eine kurze Erklärung zu deiner Herangehensweise bei.

Schritt 6: Falls du den Track auf den sozialen Medien erwähnst, verwende gerne die Hashtags #disquietjunto #musikfestivalbern so dass andere Teilnehmer deinen Hinweis besser finden können.

Schritt 7: Höre und kommentiere die Stücke deiner Junto-Kolleg*innen.

Weitere Details:

Deadline: Die Abgabefrist für dieses Projekt ist der Montag, 21. Juni 2021 um 23.59 Uhr wo immer du bist. Das Projekt wurde am Donnerstag, 17. Juni 2021 gepostet.

Dauer: Die Dauer des Stückes ist dir überlassen.

Titel/Tag: Wenn du das Stück postest, verwende bitte „disquiet0494“ im Titel des Tracks und, wo möglich (beispielsweise auf SoundCloud) als Tag.

Upload: Wenn du bei diesem Projekt mitmachst, dann füge deinem Post eine Beschreibung deiner Vorgehensweise bei – Planung, Komposition und Aufnahme. Diese Beschreibung ist ein zentrales Element im Kommunikationsprozess der Disquiet Junto. Fotos, Video und eine Auflistung der verwendeten Instrumente und Werkzeuge sind immer willkommen.

Download: Ermögliche gerne das Herunterladen deiner Komposition und erlaube attribuiertes Remixing (z.B. eine Creative Commons-Lizenz welche nicht-kommerzielles Teilen mit Attribution erlaubt und Remixes zulässt).

Wenn du den Track online postest, füge ihm als Kontext die folgende Information bei:

Mehr über dieses 494. wöchentliche Disquiet Junto-Projekt (Texture Analysis – Die Aufgabe: Komponiere ein Musikstück mit Klängen aus der Arbeit mit Steinen) unter:

https://disquiet.com/0494/

Dies ist das dritte von drei Projekten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern 2021, welches vom 1.-5. September stattfindet. Weitere Informationen unter:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

https://www.instagram.com/musikfestival_bern

https://www.facebook.com/musikfestivalbern

Mehr zur Disquiet Junto unter: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Abonniere die wöchentlichen Projekt-Ankündigungen hier: http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Die Diskussion des Projekts findet statt auf llllllll.co unter:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0494-insect-menagerie/

By Marc Weidenbaum