▰ Gunpowder Milkshake uses the same Karen Dalton song, “Something on Your Mind,” that Mayans MC did this past season, number three. It’s a beautiful track, how her voice always sounds like it’s going to break, and I’ll now always associate it with cinematic ultraviolence. And oh that violin that emerges. It’s by Bobby Notkoff, who played on Joni Mitchell’s For the Roses, and several Crazy Horse records (with and without Neil Young).

▰ Last month, members of the Disquiet Junto music community recorded sounds of fictional insects they had imagined. This past weekend, participants created hybrids by blending the sounds of pairs of those imaginary insects. The playlist menagerie is here: soundcloud.com/disquiet.

▰ First burrito at Cancun on Mission in forever

▰ Weighing in at 1,055 pages. See you later.

▰ When I bought the URL and started disquiet.com in 1996, it was named for Pessoa’s Book of Disquiet. More broadly, it was because, unless I’m mistaken, the copyright had run out on the book, so translations could more easily be published. I had several recent ones. Oh yeah, disquiet.com turns 25 in December. The Junto turns 10 in January. Next Thursday is the 500th consecutive weekly Disquiet Junto project. But first I need to post the 499th today. (And in 6 years, it’ll be the 300th anniversary of Ben Franklin’s original Junto.)

▰ The Dune trailer looks epic. It should look epic. It’s Dune. The most promising thing may be that it appears to have a sense of humor. Alternately, the most promising thing is they seem to have ditched the Pink Floyd song.

▰ If you zoom (not Zoom) in and dial the number, you can hear a conversation between Laurie Spiegel and the late Pauline Oliveros. Or you can visit the Kadist (kadist.org) gallery in San Francisco, where the installation (Dial Tone Drone by Aura Satz) is part of the Seeing Sound exhibit. The traveling exhibition is curated by Barbara London, who in 2013 assembled MoMA’s Soundings: A Contemporary Score. Two other artists are featured at Kadist in San Francisco: Marina Rosenfeld and Samson Young. Perhaps to their credit, not one of them is on Twitter, but three of the four are on Instagram, if that’s of interest. The number is 1 (833) 764-1221.

▰ Hit pause and accidentally stumbled on Downton Abbey and Zombies:

▰ Oh, wow. When I posted to Facebook, it triggered the facial recognition, so now it looks like a first person shooter based on the Downton Abbey and Zombies movie:

▰ Really appreciate the Disquiet Junto being featured in this piece at hii-mag.com about internet communities for musicians built around compositional prompts. As one of the Oblique Strategies cards reads: “Define an area as ‘safe’ and use it as an anchor.”

By Marc Weidenbaum