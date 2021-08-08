New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

CBC Radio on the Disquiet Junto

A segment from last week

August 8, 2021

Major thanks to Lee Rosevere of CBC Radio St. John’s, I had the opportunity to talk with him last week about the Disquiet Junto music community on the occasion of its 500th consecutive weekly project. The segment is now archived online, having played on several CBC stations. Lee is both a producer at the CBC and a longtime Junto participant. The recorded conversation is just shy of 10 minutes long. (That’s not me in the photo. That’s the radio show’s host.) Listen at cbc.ca.

By Marc Weidenbaum

