The Assignment: Create a swarm of imaginary insects.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0502: Global Swarming

The Assignment: Create a swarm of imaginary insects.

This project is the third of three that are being done over the course of as many months in collaboration with the 2021 Musikfestival Bern, which will be held in Switzerland from September 1 through 5 under the motto “schwärme” (“swarms”). For this reason, a German translation is provided below. We are working at the invitation of Tobias Reber, an early Junto participant, who is in charge of the educational activities of the festival. This is the third year in a row that the Junto has collaborated with Musikfestival Bern. Select recordings resulting from these three Disquiet Junto projects will be played and displayed throughout the festival.

Step 1: You’ll be creating the sound of a swarm of insects. First, select the insect sounds from sets that resulted from two previous Disquiet Junto projects:

https://we.tl/t-pKgdA5pNcH

Step 2: Create the sound of a swarm of insects approaching, gathering mass, and then passing you by, utilizing some of the sounds you selected in Step 1.

Background: Selected results of this assignment will be played at the festival center and on the local alternative radio station Radio RaBe. The participants whose work is included will be listed by name.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0502” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0502” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0502-global-swarming/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto and #musikfestivalbern so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Note: Please post one track per weekly Junto project. If you choose to post more than one, and do so on SoundCloud, please let me know which you’d like added to the playlist. Thanks.

Additional Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Length: The length of your finished track is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0502” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 502nd weekly Disquiet Junto project — Global Swarming (The Assignment: Create a swarm of imaginary insects) — at: https://disquiet.com/0502/

Thanks to Tobias Reber and Musikfestival Bern for collaboration on this project. More on the festival at:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

https://www.instagram.com/musikfestival_bern

https://www.facebook.com/musikfestivalbern

More on the Disquiet Junto at: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here: https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0502-global-swarming/

There’s also a Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to [email protected] for Slack inclusion.

The image associated with this project is by David Hoffman, and used thanks to Flickr and a Creative Commons license allowing editing (cropped with text added) for non-commercial purposes:

https://flic.kr/p/aePCyj

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

. . .

Jeden Donnerstag wird in der Disquiet Junto-Gruppe eine neue kompositorische Aufgabe gestellt. Die Mitglieder haben dann etwas mehr als vier Tage Zeit, um einen Track als Antwort auf diese Aufgabe hochzuladen. Die Mitgliedschaft in der Junto-Gruppe ist offen: einfach beitreten und mitmachen. (Ein SoundCloud-Konto ist hilfreich, aber nicht erforderlich.) Es gibt keinen Druck, bei jedem Projekt mitzumachen. Die Junto findet wöchentlich statt, so dass du weisst, dass sie jeden Donnerstag bis Montag da ist, wenn du die Zeit dafür hast.

Abgabetermin: Der Abgabetermin für dieses Projekt ist Montag, der 16. August 2021, um 23:59 Uhr (also kurz vor Mitternacht) deiner Zeit. Die Ausschreibung wurde am Donnerstag, dem 12. August 2021, veröffentlicht.

Dies sind die Anweisungen, die an die E-Mail-Liste der Gruppe verschickt wurden (unter tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0502: Global Swarming Die Aufgabe: Erschaffe einen Schwarm von imaginären Insekten.

Dieses Projekt ist das dritte von drei, die im Laufe von ebenso vielen Monaten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern 2021 durchgeführt werden, welches vom 1. bis 5. September in der Schweiz unter dem Motto “schwärme” stattfinden wird. Aus diesem Grund findest du im Folgenden eine deutsche Übersetzung. Wir arbeiten auf Einladung von Tobias Reber, einem frühen Junto-Teilnehmer, der für die Vermittlungsaktivitäten des Festivals verantwortlich ist. Dies ist das dritte Jahr in Folge, in dem die Junto mit dem Musikfestival Bern zusammenarbeitet. Ausgewählte Aufnahmen aus diesen drei Disquiet Junto-Projekten werden während des Festivals gespielt und ausgestellt.

Schritt 1: Du wirst den Klang eines Insektenschwarms gestalten. Wähle zunächst die Insektenklänge aus den Sets aus, die aus zwei früheren Disquiet Junto-Projekten entstanden sind:

https://we.tl/t-pKgdA5pNcH

Schritt 2: Erzeuge den Klang eines Insektenschwarms, der sich dir nähert, sich sammelt und dann an dir vorbeizieht, indem du einige der in Schritt 1 ausgewählten Klänge verwendest.

Hintergrund: Ausgewählte Ergebnisse dieser Arbeit werde im Festivalzentrum und auf dem lokalen alternativen Radiosender Radio RaBe gespielt. Die Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer, deren Arbeiten gezeigt werden, werden namentlich aufgeführt.

Sieben weitere wichtige Schritte wenn deine Komposition fertig ist:

Schritt 1: Verwende „disquiet0502“ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) im Namen deines Tracks.

Schritt 2: Falls deine Audio-Plattform Tags zulässt: stelle sicher dass du den Projekt-Tag „disquiet0502“ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) verwendest. Vor allem auf SoundCloud ist dies hilfreich um anschliessend eine Projekt-Playlist erstellen zu können.

Schritt 3: Lade deinen Track hoch. Es ist hilfreich, aber nicht zwingend, wenn du dazu SoundCloud verwendest.

Schritt 4: Poste deinen Track im folgenden Diskussions-Thread auf llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0502-global-swarming/

Schritt 5: Füge deinem Track eine kurze Erklärung zu deiner Herangehensweise bei.

Schritt 6: Falls du den Track auf den sozialen Medien erwähnst, verwende gerne die Hashtags #disquietjunto #musikfestivalbern so dass andere Teilnehmer deinen Hinweis besser finden können.

Schritt 7: Höre und kommentiere die Stücke deiner Junto-Kolleg*innen.

Hinweis: Bitte posten Sie einen Track pro wöchentlichem Junto-Projekt. Wenn Sie mehr als einen Track auf SoundCloud hochladen möchten, lassen Sie mich bitte wissen, welchen Sie zur Playlist hinzufügen möchten. Vielen Dank!

Zusätzliche Details:

Einsendeschluss: Der Einsendeschluss für dieses Projekt ist Montag, der 16. August 2021, um 23:59 Uhr, egal wo du bist. Es wurde am Donnerstag, 12. August 2021, veröffentlicht.

Länge: Die Länge deines fertigen Tracks ist dir überlassen.

Titel/Tag: Wenn du deine Tracks postest, gib bitte “disquiet0502” im Titel und ggf. (z. B. auf SoundCloud) als Tag an.

Upload: Wenn du bei diesem Projekt mitmachst, dann füge deinem Post eine Beschreibung deiner Vorgehensweise bei – Planung, Komposition und Aufnahme. Diese Beschreibung ist ein zentrales Element im Kommunikationsprozess der Disquiet Junto. Fotos, Video und eine Auflistung der verwendeten Instrumente und Werkzeuge sind immer willkommen.

Download: Ermögliche gerne das Herunterladen deiner Komposition und erlaube attribuiertes Remixing (z.B. eine Creative Commons-Lizenz welche nicht-kommerzielles Teilen mit Attribution erlaubt und Remixes zulässt).

Wenn du den Track online postest, füge ihm als Kontext die folgende Information bei:

Mehr zu diesem 502. wöchentlichen Disquiet Junto Projekt – Global Swarming (Die Aufgabe: Erschaffe einen Schwarm von imaginären Insekten) – unter: https://disquiet.com/0502/

Vielen Dank an Tobias Reber und das Musikfestival Bern für die Zusammenarbeit bei diesem Projekt. Mehr über das Festival unter:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

https://www.instagram.com/musikfestival_bern

https://www.facebook.com/musikfestivalbern

Mehr über die Disquiet Junto unter: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Abonniere die Projektankündigungen hier: https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Die Projektdiskussion findet auf llllllllll.co statt: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0502-global-swarming/

Es gibt auch einen Disquiet Junto Slack-Kanal. Sende deine E-Mail-Adresse an [email protected] um Zugang zu erhalten.

Das mit dem Projekt assoziierte Bild ist von Nick Southall, und wird dank Flickr und einer Creative Commons-Lizenz (zugeschnitten und mit hinzugefügtem Text) für nichtkommerzielle Zwecke:

https://flic.kr/p/aePCyj

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum