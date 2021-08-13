New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

The Refraction Context

When open source means open-ended melodies

August 13, 2021 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

Tired: album liner notes.

Wired: a link to the GitHub repository where the open-source software used to record the music is housed.

Case in point: Ambalek’s track “Lofi Snowflakes,” a sedate sequence of tones that follow a pace seemingly static but varying regularly throughout. The melody alters just enough to feel of a piece, but in fact it shifts continuously, effortlessly, notes occasionally warped in a manner that echoes the open-ended refraction context. The script, titled Raindrops, was written for the Norns, a device from Monome (see: monome.org/norns).

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/ambalek. Github at github.com/ambalek.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting