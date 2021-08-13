Tired: album liner notes.
Wired: a link to the GitHub repository where the open-source software used to record the music is housed.
Case in point: Ambalek’s track “Lofi Snowflakes,” a sedate sequence of tones that follow a pace seemingly static but varying regularly throughout. The melody alters just enough to feel of a piece, but in fact it shifts continuously, effortlessly, notes occasionally warped in a manner that echoes the open-ended refraction context. The script, titled Raindrops, was written for the Norns, a device from Monome (see: monome.org/norns).
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/ambalek. Github at github.com/ambalek.