From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating recent tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ I asked the following on Thursday, and received a slew of great responses: What clubs/venues have meant the most to you in places where you’ve lived? For me:

Knitting Factory (Houston), Manhattan

Old Ironsides, Sacramento

Mermaid Lounge, New Orleans

Luggage Store Gallery, San Francisco

There were, of course, numerous in each city. I just chose the one in each place that was or is extra special, personally.

▰ Clubs and venues that felt like home in towns where I have never lived, only visited:

Loop-Line in Tokyo

Enemy in Chicago

Erased Tapes in London

Coaxial Arts in Los Angeles

(via an adjacent comment by @willmasonmusic)

▰ This beautiful artifact just fell out of a journal that used to circulate in a library.

▰ It’s a short walk to the bay.

▰ Found the grave of ’80s hair metal. It’s in need of tending.

▰ Nature’s ambiguous embrace

▰ Every time I listen to Metallica’s cover of Diamond Head’s “Helpless” I remember clearly the very first time I lowered the turntable needle onto this EP.

Have a good weekend.

By Marc Weidenbaum