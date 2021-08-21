From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating recent tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ I’ve come to so associate high-pitched whines with the aftereffects of combat as portrayed in TV and film, that when one emanated from the supermarket’s public address system I briefly wondered which of my fellow shoppers had just barely survived a mortar round.

▰ I’ve apparently adjusted to the reappearance of the bus that goes up and down our block a bit more quickly and less vociferously than have the neighborhood’s canine residents.

▰ Hard won

▰ Private rail

▰ “It was — and for me, at least, remains — a truly strange thing: an audio jack that leads nowhere. … The jack had the so-called ‘male’ end, and then it dead-ended. It was, I learned later, called a dummy jack.”

Happy to see my little essay reprinted at semiovox.com.

▰ What ongoing (i.e., currently still in progress) science fiction (or spy) series should I read? Thank you. I’m up to date on The Expanse novels, and Fonda Lee’s Jade books, and Mick Herron’s Slow Horses, and the latest William Gibson trilogy, and Murderbot.

▰ PKD 2.0:

We Can Remember It for You Freemium

Flow My Tears, the Surveillance Capitalist Said

The Man in the High Stack

▰ The new Disquiet Junto project, going live asks participants to do something the projects rarely do: to sing. In the end, though, it won’t sound vocal. (Via tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto, though I’m thinking of switching to Buttondown or another tool, if anyone has thoughts.)

▰ I love Thursdays. An idea goes out, and then music starts flowing in. I have some idea what will come of it, but often that idea is nothing in comparison with what arrives.

▰ The teacher from Stranger Things as a teacher on Stargirl in a setting like Breakfast Club quoting Ferris Bueller’s Day Off made my Tuesday night. Stranger Things has now been around long enough to be a source in addition to a recipient of references.

▰ When you’re thinking, “Oh, why have a white noise app running when I can just listen to someone walking in a rainstorm around Manhattan,” and then … BOOM 🌩️ there’s massive thunder. Massive.

▰ Computer 5000! There’s a longtime computer store in the neighborhood called Computer 5000, which I always assumed was, like, Tron-era scifi hyperbole. Today I recognized that 5000 is its street address.

By Marc Weidenbaum