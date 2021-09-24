Day 10 of 17

▰ The commonality of squealing tires as car drivers in all manner of settings assert themselves.

▰ The myriad new squeaks and burbles and vibrations from an entirely new phone, after the previous one was no longer eligible for software upgrades and had not only lost much of its tactile quality, but had begun to really fail for conversations.

▰ Main Street so barren at night, so quiet, that multiple crosswalk sounds can be heard from several directions at the same time.

▰ Passing by a hospital where your high school choir once sang, and hearing in your head some of the crusty old repertoire.

By Marc Weidenbaum