Home Sounds (Night Two)

Another round while settling in

October 6, 2021

the dishwasher taking care of the remains from my favorite Sichuan restaurant; the bus seeming twice as fast as is in fact the case; a drone that is not a foghorn, except in the brain of a resident, where the parallel cannot be denied; a riot of garage enthusiasts doing doughnuts blocks away, their remnant tracks to be on view when the sun rises tomorrow; the low level whine of a decade-old television, on pause and due for replacement; the muffled half of a conversation as someone walks by outside talking into a cellphone; the flush of a toilet that is as device-specific as a human fingerprint; the grumbly chortle of a car engine that is way past its prime

By Marc Weidenbaum

