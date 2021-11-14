New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Marine Layer

November 14, 2021

I will never tire of the marine layer. I will never cease to be astonished by the marine layer. And any day when the sky is bright and clear and, nonetheless, the foghorns are in full voice, I’ll know where to go to witness the marine layer.

By Marc Weidenbaum

