I will never tire of the marine layer. I will never cease to be astonished by the marine layer. And any day when the sky is bright and clear and, nonetheless, the foghorns are in full voice, I’ll know where to go to witness the marine layer.
An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt
