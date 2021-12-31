New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Ring Out the Old

434 posts in 2021

December 31, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

And it’s a wrap. 2020 was the first year since I founded Disquiet.com in 1996 — this month having been its 25th anniversary — that I posted at least once each day. Today, the last day of 2021, marks the first time I’ve done so two years in a row. I imagine evolving priorities may change things at some point, but the habit got me through these two tough years. This year the activity came to a total of 434 posts, including this one. (I may be counting a couple of unpublished drafts in there, but they’ll see the light of day eventually.) And on that note, have a great evening and a great start to 2022.

By Marc Weidenbaum

