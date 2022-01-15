From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ “The two of you, like headphone wires tangling, caught up in this something.”

Very much enjoying Caleb Azumah Nelsons novel Open Water.

▰ Maybe it’s just me, but I’m having situations where to log onto Bandcamp (through Safari, on a current MacBook Pro), I have to click through as many as a dozen different captcha screen things. What is up?

▰ Each time I start learning a new song in guitar class, the first thing I do after the session (well, after I record myself playing the difficult bits before I forget them) is to search for the song at ethanhein.com.

▰ And sometimes you just need to put on Souled American’s 1988 album, Fe, marvel at the sheer personality of Joe Adducci’s bass, and listen to what Scott Tuma is up to (and extrapolate from there to what’s ahead for his own music). Such an incredible record.

▰ The X-Ray shorts tucked into the final season of The Expanse are enjoyable glimpses of the private lives of many characters. Also, observing Avasarala catnap and Peaches mourn in solitude provides ample opportunity to get immersed in the ambient sound of the spaceships they call home.

▰ I’ve learned of Elliot Harmon’s death, via Niki Korth. Elliot, while at Creative Commons (before EFF), was supportive of her exploration of Disquiet Junto activities, leading to a lengthy 2014 conversation (). My thoughts go out to Harmon’s family and friends.

▰ The year is 2022. It’s inexcusable for spellcheck to not recognize “Thelonious.”

▰ Caleb Azumah Nelson’s Open Water and Neal Stephenson’s Termination Shock are two very different novels, and I like how both books wait until just about the midway point for the title phrase to appear in the story.

▰ There will be another edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter on Monday. Topics include:

hold music tyranny



Beethoven synesthesia



military noise pollution compensation



European cases of Havana syndrome



more

Subscribe (free) at tinyletter.com/disquiet.

▰ And on that note, have a great weekend.

Pick a favorite novel and re-experience it as an audiobook

Rank your home appliances in terms of relative melodiousness

Watch a favorite TV show episode with an esoteric (to you) voice-over language

By Marc Weidenbaum