From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ Score. Bill Bruford has his own YouTube channel now. He’s posting old performance clips, lectures, and more.

▰ Got the This Week in Sound email out, fourth week in a row, if a little later in the day on Monday than I hope to be the norm going forward.

▰ As the reboot culture went on and on, I frequently joked about (slash wished for) a remake of a distant childhood memory, the TV series Ark II. When I read about the new Dean Devlin sci-fi (slash Syfy) series (titled: The Ark), I briefly imagined that’s what it is.

▰ My 33 1/3 book on Aphex Twin’s album Selected Ambient Works Volume II is now available via the mothership, bleep.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum