From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ Me a chapter into Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet: Oh yeah, “literary fiction” means lots of description where other books would have, you know, plots.

Me halfway through Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet: I’m reading this more and more slowly to absorb every single tiny little detail.

There’s an entire chapter narrated essentially from the perspective of a flea that inadvertently helps carry the plague to England. (Structured a bit like the end of Rogue One, come to think of it.)

▰ You want glitch? Watch YouTube’s auto captions try to keep up with the rapping during the halftime show.

▰ Finished watching Mr. In-between last night, and besides enjoying it very much, I now have a third favorite final moment in a TV series’ final episode (two others that come to mind: The Shield and Damages).

▰ Today: writing, phone, reading, Zoom, sorting, seventh chords, writing

▰ The Batman makes sense when I think of it as a sequel to Cosmopolis. (Likewise: Batman Begins as a sequel to American Psycho.)

▰ There are two dawns: the one outside the living room window, and the one when my laptop turns off Dark Mode.

▰ I truly don’t always think I’m gonna hold onto my vinyl. I look at that space along the wall and think: a proper piano could fit there.

▰ It’s been weird getting the Disquiet Junto projects out shortly after midnight, rather than late in the day. I have a ghost pain, where it’s 4pm or 5pm on Thursday and I … have nothing to do on the Junto, ’cause it’s already out. I like it, but I still need to get used to it. It’s vaguely related to how I usually just carry a backpack with me, ’cause if I don’t, I spent half the time I’m away from home wondering where my backpack is. Better an empty backpack than a ghost backpack.

▰ When I was a kid and I’d get on a plane, I’d look down from the sky and mentally project hexagons across the landscape.

▰ This week #DisquietJunto participants make music by exploring the number 23. This has meant:

-23/x rhythms

-toying with Psalm 23

-Tarot divination

-23-bar beats

-23% probability

-529-second (23²) tracks

-and more

▰ Playlist-in-progress here:

▰ And that covers it. Some proposed weekend diversions:

-Play a video game by ear.

-Watch a favorite movie action sequence with the sound off.

-Watch the same movie sequence with the sound off, and with a favorite song played very very loud.

By Marc Weidenbaum