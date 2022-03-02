One more (for now, at least, since I’ve finished reading the book) from Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet. This occurs shortly after William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne/Agnes Hathaway, moves into the home he (largely in absentia) has purchased for the family.
More expressions of hearing in fiction
