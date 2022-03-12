From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ This is the way.

▰ I use multiple communication systems and I have to translate between them based on system emoji vocabulary. Twitter: two options, heart or not. Slack: a broad range. Facebook: a range I rarely employ. Messages: usually just heart or thumb. The emotional translation can be tiring.

▰ Some of the best This Week in Sound (tinyletter.com/disquiet) material originates with readers. Thanks to Mike Rhode, Alan Bland, and Anne Bell for some of the items in this past week’s issue.

▰ My computational devices all currently do William Gibson cosplay:

Laptop: Maas Biolabs

Kindle: Cyberdeck

Tablet: Peripheral

▰ One could do worse than to have a reader like Łukasz Langa share their notes after reading your book, as he did with my 33 1/3 book on Aphex Twin’s Selected Ambient Works Vol II. Here’s just one segment.

Also: chapter breakdowns, quotes, personal reminiscences: lukasz.langa.pl.

By Marc Weidenbaum