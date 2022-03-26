From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ The strange thing about “Spatial Audio” when using these earbuds with this laptop is that half the time I think the sound is coming out of the laptop, and I have to take out an earbud to confirm.

▰ Watched a brief video about phase-shifting sine waves that used an oscilloscope to illustrate what’s happening, and for a moment I mistook map for territory — it felt like the screen had tapped into the Matrix and was showing the underlying code of reality. (And I need some tea.)

▰ If nothing else, sending out a weekly email newsletter about sound is a great way to find out which academics are on sabbatical (and have turned on their out-of-office auto-reply).

▰ When ye old violin shoppe has so much inventory that it’s hanging from the recesses of the ceiling in a hallway. Which is to say: absolutely beautiful.

▰ There was Continuum, and then there was Travelers — is there another (more recent) fun Canadian time travel TV series?

▰ Rented a tiny office to get outta the house. I bring my laptop. Desk has two 24″ screens. When the laptop isn’t connected, it’s a generic space; when plugged in, the visual zone is flooded with information, the room with light. Simple activation, yet the transformation amazes me.

▰ Not sure exactly what’s going on, but I suspect urban infrastructure Wordle

▰ Today I learned a bird can slouch. Photographed at the Oakland Museum of California. I must have stared at it in the slouch position for five minutes before it utterly transformed, looking like an entirely different bird.

▰ “ghost buds”

When you’ve been on so many consecutive calls that you think you still have earbuds in when you actually don’t. (Related: Those voices in your head are actually voices in your head, not a call or an audiobook.)

