Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

The Future of the Past

Sci fi during the Bicentennial, and other '70s treats

March 26, 2022

I didn’t say “stoked” in the ’70s, but I’m stoked to be part of Hilobrow.com’s “Kojak Your Enthusiasm” series on TV shows “of the cultural era known as the Seventies.” My piece on Ark II, a short-lived Saturday morning sci-fi treat, will be online soon(ish).

Other contributors include Lucy Sante (Police Woman), Douglas Wolk (Whew!), Peggy Nelson (The Bionic Woman), Kio Stark (Wonder Woman), Carl Wilson (Lou Grant), and Vanessa Berry (In Search Of…). There are 25 in all. Full list at Hilobrow.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

