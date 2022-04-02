From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ Haven’t stayed in a hotel in many months. Diggin’ the subtle HVAC. The drone is comforting: the breath of a benevolent entity. And there’s the street noise of a true metropolis. New York isn’t quite back to being the city that never sleeps but it still stays up past its bed time.

▰ RIP, Garry Leach (b. 1954). Miracleman (né Marvelman) blew my mind once upon a time.

▰ It was from Stephan Matthiew that I first learned of the death of musician Philip Jeck (b. 1952): twitter.com/stephanmathieu.

▰ This is just terrible, terrible news. RIP, Mira Calix (b. 1970). I can’t imagine Warp having become the Warp it is without her.

▰ First Oscar-winning movie in which a prominent character wears a King Crimson Discipline t-shirt?

▰ Got a new thumb drive. Stuck it into my laptop. It helpfully includes examples of MP3s and JPGs, and MOVs, oh my — I suppose in case you’re not sure what such things are. Continuing my Gen X habit of currently naming all my digital gadgets after William Gibson material, this thumb drive is now called Overdrive.

▰ A request from Nicoles Robson, PhD researcher at Queen Mary University of London, to take part in her next study: “Exploring the Experience of Listening to a Spatial Sound Art Installation”: twitter.com/nicolesrobson.

▰ Madrona Labs’ Randy Jones reports on the noise of his new Mac Studio: twitter.com/madronalabs.

By Marc Weidenbaum