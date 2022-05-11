By Perry Frank

Music is built on tools, and tools are built on music. Music is made with available tools. Tools are made to produce sounds in a more immediate or more nuanced manner than previous tools might have allowed for. Which is why a small synthesizer and a smaller reverb pedal can, together, sound like an ancient pipe organ performed in an old church where the roof has been torn off and the sounds are straining as they reach for the naked heavens. This is Perry Frank’s ambient jam.

This is the latest video I’ve added year to my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live ambient performances. Video originally posted at youtube.com. Perry Frank is based in Italy.

By Marc Weidenbaum