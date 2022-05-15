Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

My weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. I hope to write more about some of these in the future, but didn’t want to delay sharing them:

▰ More power to drummer José Medeles for this upcoming tribute to John Fahey, featuring guitarists Matt Ward, Marisa Anderson, and Chris Funk: Railroad Cadences & Melancholic Anthems. Three tracks online so far, and each hits the murky, crepuscular, Fahey-ian mark in its own way. Medeles is based in Portland, Oregon.

▰ There’s one track up so far from Yenting Hsu’s forthcoming Flash 須臾. “Unknown 未知” mixes industrial, textural, and droning sounds into a single, focused, contemplative track. Mesmerizing. She’s from Taiwan. The label is the London-based Ash International.

▰ Hard to believe its been a full decade since Max Richter reworked Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as part of Deutsche Grammophon’s Recomposed series. He’s newly revisiting the music. There are several videos up on his YouTube channel, including this one, featuring violinist Elena Urioste and the musicians of Chineke! Orchestra:

By Marc Weidenbaum