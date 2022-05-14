From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ There’s a special place in hell for people who steal instruments from touring musicians

▰ Among the more difficult aspects of learning Kenny Burrell’s “Chitlins Con Carne” is not accidentally straying into Nat Adderley’s “Work Song.”

▰ The 13th novel I’ve finished reading thus far this year Victor LaValle’s The Ballad of Black Tom: I really dug the first half of this: mid-1920s NYC musician couriers arcane objects while learning the power of the blues. The second half was a more straightforward Lovecraftian complement (portals, rituals, snakes/tentacles, madness).

▰ Misread “10PM show” as “10BPM show” and realized just how into a 10BPM show I would be.

▰ I’m digging Todd Elliott’s new book blog, thelithole.com:

▰ I believe if you play the theme of Kenny Burrell’s “Chitlins Con Carne” about 200 times you can begin to get Nat Adderley’s “Work Song” out of your head. It took me about that long.

hashtag guitar class

▰ Blog posts with these tags are my happy place.

▰ Glad the updated Teenage Engineering OP-1 is keeping my radio-as-an-instrument research current. (And yes, I did initially misread that to mean country music radio.)

▰ All I know is Michael Keaton’s character in Night Shift would have loved using voice-to-text on his cellphone to leave himself messages.

▰ USB-C would be nice on a phone, but mostly I want the power cable to connect at the top so I can prop up my phone and still have it being charged.

▰ It’s difficult enough to choose a community if you’re entering Mastodon from the “I wanna try Mastodon” direction rather than interest in a specific instance. Here’s a suggestion: maybe don’t follow people until you’ve posted a bit yourself. Otherwise accounts have limited sense of who you are.

▰ And on that note, have a good weekend.

