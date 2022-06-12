Clearly this triplex provides homes for three fierce individualists who — after a lengthy legal engagement, a kind of Bleak Apartment House, or Bleak Coop, or Bleak Tenancy in Common — came to an agreement, co-signed and notarized, that each could select their own doorbell system. Also, clearly, this battle took place long ago. The three devices have weathered the passage of time — or more to the point, been weathered by it. At some point, perhaps a new generation of tenants will initiate a reconciliation, and the archaic buzzers will be replaced by a single system, the uniformity of which will reflect a newfound multi-domestic peace. Until then, the begrudging buzzers maintain an uneasy truce.