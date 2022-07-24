Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

An occasional answer to a frequent question: “What have you been listening to lately?” These are annotated, albeit lightly, because I don’t like reposting material without providing some context. I hope to write more about these in the future, but didn’t want to delay sharing them.

▰ One highlight of the various artists album MSCTYEXPOUNKNOWN PLEASURES ZONE is a mix of drones and wordless vocals by Hannah Peel. The record also features work by Loraine James, Akrafokonmu, Yuri Suzuki, mcconville, Bill Fontana, and Yuval Avital.

<a href="https://msctyeditions.bandcamp.com/album/mscty-expo-unknown-pleasures-zone-2">MSCTY_EXPO_UNKNOWN PLEASURES ZONE by Various Artists</a>

▰ Julia Reidy’s World in World is an album of otherly tonal, often textural, experimental guitar tracks with occasional vocal touches.

<a href="https://blacktruffle.bandcamp.com/album/world-in-world">World in World by Julia Reidy</a>

▰ Yasushi Ide’s new album, Cosmic Suite2​-​New Beginning-, includes a variety of collaborators, among them DJ Krush for this dubby treat, “Outer Space”:

By Marc Weidenbaum