From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ I live close to Golden Gate Park. The best part of the Outside Lands Festival is Thursday, when the bands tune up, as they are doing now. It’s a popular-music rendition of one of Christopher DeLaurenti’s orchestra tuning recordings: bits of riffs as the sound system gels. The drum tests all echo like John Bonham at the far end of a dusty Valhalla hallway, and the vocal mic checks suggest Yoko Ono leading a Fluxus reunion at the edge of the Grand Canyon. Tomorrow begins three straight days of verse/chorus/verse monotony, but today is enjoyable.

▰ Remote office

▰ 1: Working on “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

2: Thing I said in guitar class: “I think I’m feeling like the second half of Flowers for Algernon today.”

3: Also: We’re at the point where guitar chords look a bit like chemistry symbols.

4: George Gershwin was a genius.

▰ Oh yes

▰ It’s satisfying to play a guitar chord where you use your thumb, wrapped around the neck from behind, on the low E string as part of the fingering.

▰ End of day

By Marc Weidenbaum