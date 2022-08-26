Courtesy of Suss Müsik

Suss Müsik is always up to something interesting, often involving homebrew DIY equipment of his own making, combined with commercial items that have unique voices of their own. Such is the case with this combination of a contact mic with a stereo resonator, a pitch shifter, and complex reverb. The result is a slowly shifting array of chords, all shimmery and euphoric cumulus.

This is the latest video I’ve added year to my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live ambient performances. Video originally posted at youtube.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum