I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Monday morning drone sextet: two lawn mowers, apartment building HVAC, dishwasher, washing machine, traffic

▰ Been on Long Island for 12 days straight and am finally getting a taste of that thunder we don’t get in San Francisco — or the rain, for that matter.

▰ The robot voice of the landline’s voicemail service announced the name of the incoming call. I didn’t pick up. The call was from a robot, which left a message. Someday these robots will be able to speak with each other. Someday later they will no longer be robots.

▰ How many OMGs can I fit in a tweet? Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are doing a live performance of Remain in Light at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this year. Please please please tell me the “all-star band” includes Tony Levin.

▰ I figured out the new Instagram algorithm:

33% synchronized dancing

33% Jackass wannabes

20% sports highlights

13% ads

1% people I elected to follow

▰ “I reign as the articulator with the greater data / Revolvin’ on the TASCAM much doper than my last jam.” Gang Starr Forever

▰ The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes. Exceptionally written at a sentence and paragraph level. Beyond that a mediocre psychological thriller. The first half reads like a meaningful parody of literary fiction. The second sets to unravel the tidiness, gets mired in ellipses. (The 20th novel I’ve finished reading this year.)

▰ My suburban hometown train station on Long Island is straight out of any number of anime I’ve watched.

▰ Word for “I need to call an ambulance because the ambulance that just passed by blew out my eardrum”?

▰ Final morning on Long Island for a while, after 15 days straight. Very quiet aside from the composite drone of automobiles — dampened by trees, buildings, and distance.

▰ The hotel HVAC in this tiny room is so loud and so substantial that it is echoing off of my fan-less laptop, and I keep thinking the laptop has a fan and it’s about to spin out of control. And on that note, have a good weekend.

By Marc Weidenbaum