From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Thinking about the main venues I spent time in habitually after I got outta college and moved around the country a bit:

Knitting Factory (Houston St., NYC)



Old Ironsides (Sacramento)



The Palms (Davis)



Mermaid Lounge (New Orleans)



Luggage Store Gallery (San Francisco)

Tons of others. These are just the ones that came to feel like home.

Old Ironsides is still around, as is the Luggage Store Gallery. The Knitting Factory now has multiple venues. The Mermaid Lounge is long gone. The Palms moved to Winters 20 years ago and more recently changed management.

▰ I saw that Bill Frisell, David Hidalgo, and Marc Ribot, among others, played on Alison Krauss and Robert Plant’s recent album, Raise the Roof. Has anyone seen any footage from those sessions online with them in it? I’d love to check it out. Thanks.

▰ But some of my favorite Twitter accounts are “bots”: @InstrumentBot, @GraphicScoreBot

▰ This is the 15th time I’ve gotten a call today from what is clearly a scam where they need my Amazon information because someone has (the story goes) accessed my account. If I don’t answer the call, they call back. If I do, and express any doubt, they hang up. And call again. (I’ve blocked the call numerous times, but it does nothing.)

▰ I’ve been really coming around to the Deluge, but I frequently hit this moment where I think, “Why don’t I just plug a couple MIDI devices into my laptop?” (Of course, then I need to attach my audio interface, as well.)

▰ The upgraded OLED display for the Synthstrom Deluge looks cool. But does it include an emulation of the OG, 4-character screen? :)

▰ Spent about 20 minutes over lunch setting up serialosc on my Mac. Worked like a charm, just one reboot. Been only using my Monome Grid with my Norns Shield (and, previously, Fates). Time to get it going with my laptop again.

▰ Today’s office

▰ Afternoon quartet for jet plane, passing firetruck, distant additional emergency vehicle, and enthusiastic neighborhood canine

▰ Outdoors is chamber music when there are a bunch of loud obvious sounds, like dogs barking and emergency vehicles passing. But when the focused immediacy dissipates, it’s no longer chamber music. Instead, it’s orchestral: rich, wide, deep. Hushed, yes, but orchestral nonetheless.

By Marc Weidenbaum