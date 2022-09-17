From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Gotta feel bad for Brian Eno, who has to presumably leave out albums Brian Eno worked on when he’s coming up with his list of his favorite albums.

▰ Me to my guitar teacher via Zoom: “Is that a drummer I hear taking lessons?”

My guitar teacher: “Yes. And from the next building over.”

▰ Find someone who follows up with you like your guitar teacher emails you a page of chords the next morning after class.

▰ I like how CGI realism within the pre-electric fantasy of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power means overhead shots that emulate photography done with modern drones.

▰ Unfamiliar with this icon. Must read up.

▰ The lore of Summerland by Hannu Rajaniemi (The Quantum Thief) is so dense that this detail edges near unintelligibility for those who haven’t read the novel. Suffice to say the Summer City is where the dead live on and a “luz” is a soul’s essence in etheric-corporeal terms. (That’s intended as a compliment. I’m really enjoying this book.)

▰ Have a good weekend (if it’s your weekend and good is within reach).

Locate instrumentals, isolated tracks, and alternate takes of your favorite songs.

Write down the first thing you hear each morning.

Watch an unfamiliar-to-you film scored by whoever scored your favorite film.

By Marc Weidenbaum