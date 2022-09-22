The Assignment: Help the Wikimedia Foundation develop a sonic logo.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Tracks are added to the SoundCloud playlist for the duration of the project. Additional (non-SoundCloud) tracks appear in the llllllll.co discussion thread.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0560: Sonic Disambiguation

The Assignment: Help the Wikimedia Foundation develop a sonic logo.

Thanks to Mahmoud Hashemi, of Listen to Wikipedia, for suggesting the Disquiet Junto take this project on.

The project this week is to participate, if it appeals to you, in the development of a “sound logo” for Wikimedia. Per the instructions: “The Wikimedia movement is searching for a sound logo that will identify content from all of our projects, like Wikipedia, when visual logos are not an option — for example, when virtual voice assistants answer queries.”

Details, including prize and rights, at soundlogo.wikimedia.org.

Note that the official Wikimedia contest deadline is October 10, 2022. For this Junto project, however, it is September 26.

Eight Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0560” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0560” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0560-sonic-disambiguation/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #DisquietJunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Step 8: Also join in the discussion on the Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to [email protected] for Slack inclusion.

Note: Please post one track for this weekly Junto project. If you choose to post more than one, and do so on SoundCloud, please let me know which you’d like added to the playlist. Thanks.

Additional Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Length: The length is up to you, per the official instructions.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0560” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 560th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Sonic Disambiguation (The Assignment: Help the Wikimedia Foundation develop a sonic logo) — at: https://disquiet.com/0560/

Thanks to Mahmoud Hashemi, of Listen to Wikipedia, for suggesting the Disquiet Junto take this project on.

More on the Disquiet Junto at: https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here: https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co: https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0560-sonic-disambiguation/

By Marc Weidenbaum