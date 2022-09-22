New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

The Guitar Circle

Robert Fripp's new book

I’ll say this: the day you finish reading a 561-page book about practicing guitar, you practice guitar.

Robert Fripp’s new book, The Guitar Circle, is a beast. A mountain of aphorisms. Seemingly every other page is aphoristic in one way or another — and then in case you missed any, there’s a nearly 40-page alphabetical list of them at the end. It’s also quite funny (witness his rebirth as a YouTube sensation with his wife, Toyah Willcox) and odd, so don’t fall for any “He’s an old prog curmudgeon” preconceptions.

By Marc Weidenbaum

