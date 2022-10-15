From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Chance sequential YouTube correlations are my jam, such as this pairing of a video blogger displaying some mods to the 2012 Playstation game Journey and the teaser for the upcoming Evgueni Galperine album on ECM.

▰ Tired: Needing captions during British crime dramas on TV

Wired: Needing realtime jargon explanations for British crime novels

▰ Amazing! Among the new slate of MacArthur Fellows are both Ikue Mori and Tomeka Reid!

▰ Going through some old paperbacks and it’s like oh yeah here’s a Barron Storey illustration, and oh here’s an Edward Gorey. (And yes their names go together well, perchance.)

▰ The way Slack keeps telling me there are new messages in threads when there aren’t is the most boring ghost story ever

▰ I’ve had some ridiculous beep going on my laptop for days, and I think I finally figured out it was a random Twitch screen open in a browser tab

▰ Another note while reading what (I think) is my first British crime novel: characters are continuously sizing up each other based on their accents

▰ Me watching the trailer to this new show The Stranger:

Foreboding tone: Not bad.

Based on a true story: Oy, so much of this. Whatever.

Missing persons plot: Seriously, again?

Shot of a cassette recorder on top of a map: I’m in. Goes to the top of the queue. Weekend sorted.

▰ I thought I’d heard “Layla” too often for it to ever be further re-contextualized, but I’m currently hearing it as hold music and was reminded that it begins: “What’ll you do when you get lonely / And nobody’s waiting by your side?”

By Marc Weidenbaum