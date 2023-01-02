And looking ahead

I managed to finish reading 26 novels in 2022. Here they are in the order I read them. The ones with a + are particularly recommended.

1: +Fonda Lee: Jade Legacy

2: Olen Steinhauer: The Last Tourist

3: Geling Yan: The Secret Talker

4: Caleb Azumah Nelson: Open Water

5: +Sayaka Murata: Convenience Store Woman

6: Becky Chambers: The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet

7: +Maggie O’Farrell: Hamnet

8: Becky Chambers: A Closed and Common Orbit

9: Julian Barnes: Flaubert’s Parrot

10: Sayaka Murata: Earthlings

11: Shion Miura: The Great Passage

12: John Scalzi: The Kaiju Preservation Society

13: Victor LaValle: The Ballad of Black Tom

14: Hervé Le Tellier: The Anomaly

15: Elvia Wilk: Oval

16: James S.A. Corey: Leviathan Falls

17: +Jennifer Egan: A Visit from the Goon Squad

18: Neal Stephenson: Quicksilver

19: +Peter Watts: Blindsight

20: Julian Barnes: The Sense of an Ending

21: +Hannu Rajaniemi: Summerland

22: Annalee Newitz: The Future of Another Timeline

23: Ed James: The Hope That Kills

24: Ed James: Worth Killing For

25: +Francis Spufford: Red Plenty

26: +Hernan Diaz: Trust

Looking ahead to 2023, currently I’m in the midst of:

1: Amor Towles: A Gentleman in Moscow

2: Carole Stivers: The Mother Code

3: Lauren Belfer: And After the Fire

By Marc Weidenbaum