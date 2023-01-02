I managed to finish reading 26 novels in 2022. Here they are in the order I read them. The ones with a + are particularly recommended.
1: +Fonda Lee: Jade Legacy
2: Olen Steinhauer: The Last Tourist
3: Geling Yan: The Secret Talker
4: Caleb Azumah Nelson: Open Water
5: +Sayaka Murata: Convenience Store Woman
6: Becky Chambers: The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet
7: +Maggie O’Farrell: Hamnet
8: Becky Chambers: A Closed and Common Orbit
9: Julian Barnes: Flaubert’s Parrot
10: Sayaka Murata: Earthlings
11: Shion Miura: The Great Passage
12: John Scalzi: The Kaiju Preservation Society
13: Victor LaValle: The Ballad of Black Tom
14: Hervé Le Tellier: The Anomaly
15: Elvia Wilk: Oval
16: James S.A. Corey: Leviathan Falls
17: +Jennifer Egan: A Visit from the Goon Squad
18: Neal Stephenson: Quicksilver
19: +Peter Watts: Blindsight
20: Julian Barnes: The Sense of an Ending
21: +Hannu Rajaniemi: Summerland
22: Annalee Newitz: The Future of Another Timeline
23: Ed James: The Hope That Kills
24: Ed James: Worth Killing For
25: +Francis Spufford: Red Plenty
26: +Hernan Diaz: Trust
Looking ahead to 2023, currently I’m in the midst of:
1: Amor Towles: A Gentleman in Moscow
2: Carole Stivers: The Mother Code
3: Lauren Belfer: And After the Fire