Scratch Pad: Digital Silence, 150% Velocity

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (on Mastodon). Sometimes the material pops up earlier or in expanded form.

▰ The unique digital silence when the other person due to attend your online meeting doesn’t show up, and you just hang out all by yourself in the virtual space, un-disturbable and undisturbed, for a period of time — say 10 minutes — before logging off.

▰ This week in the #DisquietJunto, participants are creating new techno subgenres (more at llllllll.co and disquiet.com/0582). I’d say “imaginary” subgenres, but they’re not imaginary because they’re then recording example tracks. So far we’ve got:

Techno Bossa

Organ(ic) Takeno

Lockdown Techno

▰ Taking an online class. Unless the concepts get especially complicated, I watch the videos at 150% of the recorded speed. The main issue is the background music can get a little peppy.