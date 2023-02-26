There Is a Disquiet Junto FAQ

About a decade ago, a little over a year into the existence of the Disquiet Junto, I put together a Junto FAQ (frequently asked questions) because I was, in fact, receiving a lot of questions, and I figured the best way to preemptively answer them was to answer the common ones publicly. Every once in a while I’ll update the FAQ. I reorganized some of the material this morning, for the first time since October of last year. It’s available at disquiet.com/junto. The main reason I’m sharing it is to be informative to new members. The other reason is to ask if there’s anything missing or that would benefit from clarification. Thanks very much.