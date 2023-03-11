Scratch Pad: Tape, Rain, Transitions

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means @[email protected]¹ (on Mastodon). Sometimes the material pops up earlier or in expanded form.

▰ “In tape I trust.”

“I’ve been back and forth over that tape like Gene Hackman.”

Yeah, I dug the final episode of the first season of Poker Face.

▰ I’d like to say I hear the rain but what I really hear is Cake’s “It’s Coming Down” playing on a loop in my head

▰ I’ve enjoyed using Mastodon via tut (“A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys”: tut.anv.nu) on terminal but I think I’m gonna probably stick with the browser for my laptop, and Ivory for my phone. We’ll see.

▰ I was stoked for a full Crosshair episode of The Bad Batch this week, but much as he’s become such a fascinating character (some of the best acting I’ve ever seeen by an animated character — his stoic obstinance, of course, feeds into this), the real hero of this season has been composer Kevin Kiner.

▰ Another thing I really loved about Benjamín Labatut’s novel When We Cease to Understand the World: how the transitions happen only in retrospect. You never quite know when a secondary character (a side reference, a compatriot) will be pushed to the foreground, and you aren’t really sure until the most recent focus of attention has retreated.

¹That’s the first time I’ve used the full URL with identifier in this weekly summary. I still don’t think it’s been formalized if people write @[email protected] or post.lurk.org/@disquiet.