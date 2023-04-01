Scratch Pad: Vacation Void

Each Saturday morning, usually over coffee, I take a few minutes to gather together into one post most of the little comments I’ve made on social media. I sometimes edit for clarity, and I might flesh some out a bit. There’s a feedback cycle to this process. During the week, I find I am sometimes cautious about attributing a time frame to items because I know I’ll repurpose the material a few days hence.

In any case, I spent the week on Long Island on vacation with family (that’s a photo above of Long Island Sound from a short hike I took), and thus was offline a lot, thankfully. In fact, aside from recent photos also posted here, as well as a brief appreciation of the late composer Scott Johnson, I didn’t post anything on Mastodon (where I am at @[email protected]) at all, apparently — and I didn’t even register so until this morning. I take this as a good thing.

I do a pretty good job of being offline on weekends. The healthy part isn’t so much the not-posting part or even the not-reading part so much as the not-awaiting-reply part (which is complemented by the then-not-replying-in-turn part). Those are three different categories, and the third of them has the greatest impact on my attention. I’d like to be offline even more solidly than I already am, and I already cease social media activity not only on the weekend but also after dinner during the week. (I do occasionally post a weekend photo to Instagram, another habit I’m trying to curtail.) Fortunately I sleep soundly, so I don’t regularly find myself up in the middle of the night, but if I did, the last thing I’d do is look at my phone. I have a Kindle, and I’d just read a little, or more than a little, as I waited for sleep to reclaim me.

That’s what’s on my mind as I emerge from the semi-bubble of this all too rare vacation break. Here are some notes that did surface during the past week: