Much urban doorbell activity speaks of the need for quick fixes — and the results of uninformed, poorly planned ones. The situation here could very well be evidence of casual vandalism. It could also be a quiet moment in the midst of just the sort of jury-rigged, duct-taped upgrades that pedestrians become either inured to or, in my case, fascinated by. Perhaps the tenant or owner is currently at the local hardware store, sorting out a selection. Given the haphazard angle of the board and the monochromatic palimpsest of prior attempts, it’s more likely this will look the same, if not worse, on my next stroll.