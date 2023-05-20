Scratch Pad: Re-listening, RSS, Files

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week (or in this case, the past two weeks). These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (Mastodon).

▰ You know you like a record when a week after you filed the review, the day after you signed off on edits and it’s been published, you put it right back on and listened to it again.

▰ New Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Monsters, Godzilla) movie, The Creator, with a sentient machine ringing a village warning bell? Sign me up.

▰ Why would one go to the trouble of making and maintaining a blog and yet not give it an RSS feed?

▰ Ever have one of those days when you get not just confused but unnerved by the theoretical location-ness of a computer file: is it being in Dropbox on your laptop meaningfully different from it being in iCloud on your laptop, and if it’s “in” iCloud then how about in iCloud versus in a folder of a specific app within iCloud on your laptop; and if you’re editing a PDF, are you editing the PDF or a copy; and if you’re listening to an MP3, are you listening to the file or to a copy of the file loaded into memory? I was playing a YouTube video when the wifi went out, and the video still played because it had been cached in advance after I hit play. There are days when all of this is invisible, and then there are days when each digital footstep is cause for trepidation.